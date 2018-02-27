Photo: Ariwasabi/Dreamstime

For many, prom season is something special to look forward to. For others, the same, however a financial challenge.

For 10 years, the Prom Closet in Plano has been giving away donated prom dresses, shoes, etc. Last year, the organization provided dresses to over 900 girls, plus 270 pairs of shoes and 1,700 pieces of jewelry.

NBC 5 reports this year, St. Andrew United Methodist Church’s ‘Prom Closet’ in Plano, is seeking donations with plans to provide 5,000 FREE prom dresses! Organizers need larger dresses, sizes 20+. Donations can be made at room 133.

Dresses are available today, tomorrow, March 1 4-8pm and March 3 9am-noon.

St. Andrews simply requires a girl be present at the church to receive a dress and accessories.

St. Andrew United Methodist Church is at 1401 Mira Vista Dr. in Plano.

Here’s to a fun and safe prom season. Cheers!