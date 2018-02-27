Chris Cornell may be gone, but his voice will live on forever. Not only to we have his music from Soundgarden and Audioslave, but now we have some recordings from a Johnny cash album called “Forever Words.”

Before Cornell passed away, he lent his voice to the album, recording Cash’s “You Never Knew My Mind.” Oddly enough, in 1996, Johnny Cash recorded the Soundgarden song, “Rusty Cage.” More than 20 years later, Chris Cornell took some poetry that Johnny Cash wrote and he set it to his own music.

“Forever Words” is available starting on April 6th, 2018.