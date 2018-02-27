Well, it looks like Sam’s is ready to compete with Amazon and every other story that offers same-day delivery.

The WalMart owned company made the announcement today, offering up same-day shipping in Dallas / Fort Worth, Austin, and St. Louis.

Sam’s Club has partnered up with Instacart which costs somewhere between $99 and $149 for unlimited deliveries. And some bonus points, if you shop with Instacart, there is no need for a Sam’s membership. You’ll get all the Sam’s deals that the membership offer.