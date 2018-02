(Photo by Brad Loper/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS/Sipa USA)

It’s safe to say, the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders are the most iconic cheerleaders in history. For Texans, we don’t need proof, however, two uniforms and several other Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders memorabilia have officially been enshrined into the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

It looks like the team also donated a pair of boots, pom-poms, some autographed pictures, and a teddy bear.

Our sports history collections continue to grow with today’s donations from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Our curator tells the full story on the blog: https://t.co/WjIGGbjl8D pic.twitter.com/fAfPVL0HX4 — amhistorymuseum (@amhistorymuseum) February 26, 2018

The DCC in D.C! #DCCSmithsonian A post shared by Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (@dccheerleaders) on Feb 26, 2018 at 4:47pm PST

Congrats ladies!