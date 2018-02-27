08 November 2017 - Nashville, Tennessee - Tyler Perry. 51st Annual CMA Awards, Country Music's Biggest Night, held at Bridgestone Arena (Photo: Laura Farr/AdMedia)

Tyler Perry is movin’ on up!

TMZ reports for 3 years, Perry has been helping design and build his new 35,000 sq.ft 1,200 acre mansion.

The estate, which will include an organic farm, plus animals including horses for his son to enjoy, is near his 330 acre Atlanta film studio, one of the largest in America.

Tyler spends around 9 months per year in the Atlanta area and the rest in L.A.

In addition to his “Madea” franchise, Tyler is going to be really busy as he recently signed a deal with Viacom to produce comedy and drama TV episodes.

Hows that for a guy who once lived out of his car and who’s giving heart includes donating $1,000,000 to help Hurricane Harvey victims in Houston.

Congratulations Tyler!