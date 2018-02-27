Photo: 2fotostock/Dreamstime

According to The Street, a new study by Acorns (a micro-investing app company), $1,000 would really come in handy for many Americans, and here is what they’d give up… to get it!

75% of persons 18-44 would give up watching the final season of Game Of Thrones

75% of those surveyed would give up the internet for a week and coffee for a year

This tells you a lot about the current rate of savings for many Americans.

