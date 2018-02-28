By Blake Powers
Filed Under:Divorce, Lisa Marie Presley, Michael Lockwood, Money Management, Money Mismanagement
11/11/10 of Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood (Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA)

The judge in the Lisa Marie Presley/Michael Lockwood divorce, has ordered Lisa to pay Michael $100,000 within 1 month towards his attorney fees, according to TMZ.

Lockwood had been seeking $450,000 in attorney fees while Lisa claims being $16,000,000 in debt.

Lockwood claims Presley isn’t being honest about her assets and alleges her income far exceeds her spending.

USA Today reports Lisa Marie currently has around $14 grand, due to her former business manager’s mismanagement.

In addition, RadarOnline.com reports Lisa has revealed previous drugs and alcohol issues in her divorce trial documents. Presley has been to rehab at least (4) times, was “abusing cocaine terribly” during their marriage, and often mixed pills and alcohol.

 

