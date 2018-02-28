© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Recently actress/singer Barbra Streisand sat down with Variety and during the interview and odd revelation came to light. Barbra’s two dogs, Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett, are actually clones of her previous dog Samantha.

According to the interview, Barbra’s 14-year-old dog Samantha died sometime last year, and to preserve her memory she had the dog cloned twice.

Cells from the dog’s mouth and stomach were taken to create the two new puppies.

“They have different personalities. I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her brown eyes and seriousness,” she said in the interview.

Barbra does have a third dog that is not a clone of her original Samantha. The dog is however related to Samantha. Her name is Miss Fanny.

Would you ever clone a pet if you could? Let us know in the comments below.