If you ever need an anti-drug PSA, this should probably be your “go-to” story.

Ok, people. Crack -cocaine is bad. Very, very, very bad. It makes you do crazy things that an otherwise normal person would not do…like poop in public to hide evidence.

Meet Shannen Shunta Martin who got herself arrested outside the HEB grocery store in Corsicana. Allegedly, Martin stole a few items from the grocery store, including a Valentine’s Day card.

After being arrested and hauled off to jail for booking, Martin intentionally pooped in order to conceal the crack-cocaine, crack pipe, and the Valentine’s Day card she was hiding.

She’s been charged tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

