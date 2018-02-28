DICK’s Sporting Goods is the first of all the sporting goods stores that sells guns to make drastic changes in light of the Florida school shooting. While the company still supports the Second Amendment, they hear the students who have speaking out.

The company released a statement saying…

“Thoughts and prayers are not enough. We have to help solve the problem that’s in front of us. Gun violence is an epidemic that’s taking the lives of too many people, including the brightest hope for the future of America – our kids.We deeply believe that this country’s most precious gift is our children. They are our future. We must keep them safe.”

According to this post, DICK’s will NO LONGER…

sell assault-style rifles

sell firearms to anyone under the age of 21

sell high capacity magazines

DICK’s also added that they have never and will never sell bump stocks to allow semi-automatic weapons to fire more rapidly.

Wow!