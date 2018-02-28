© Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Bress is coming to Dallas! Not to play for the Cowboys, but to open a Cajun Restaurant.

Guidelive is reporting that the New Orleans Saints QB and Texas Native will open a Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar in Irving near Valley Ranch.

Drew Brees bought into Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar back in 2015 and has helped grow the chain to now 18 locations.

“Texas has been a priority expansion market ever since we started franchising,” said Brandon Landry, one of the founders, in a statement via Guide Live.

The 8,500 square foot location in Irving will feature a Cajun-infused sports bar menu will feature items like hush puppies, alligator, shrimp, and gumbo.

The restaurant plans to break ground next week and is set to open in October of this year.