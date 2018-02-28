Perhaps this is pulling back the Hollywood curtain a little too much.

Los Angeles Times staff writer Amy Kaufman has a new book coming out called Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure. Kaufman managed to talk with Bachelor insiders, who claim herpes and other STDs make the top of the list for reason why potential contestant are turned away from the show.

An excerpt, provided by Jezebel says…

“‘As soon as the medical tests came back, you’d see that herpes was the biggest thing,’ said Ben Hatta, [creator and executive producer] Mike Fleiss’s old assistant. ‘And sometimes you’d be the first person to tell a contestant that they had herpes. You’d be like, ‘Uh, you should call your doctor.’ Why? ‘We’re not going to be able to have you on our show, but you should call your doctor.'”

Well, at least the show is being safe by testing each possible participant.