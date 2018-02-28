One of the most popular horror franchises of all-time is scaring scuba divers in the real world. A statue of the iconic ‘Friday The 13th’ monster, Jason Voorhees, has been spotted at the bottom of a Minnesota lake.

Bloody Disgusting is reporting that the statue was installed by ‘Friday the 13th’ fan Curtis Lahr back in 2014 and it depicts the ending of the franchise’s fourth installment. In the film, Jason Voorhees is dropped in chains to the bottom of Crystal Lake where he remains alive.

Curtis created his own version of Jason and chained 120 feet under water at a popular diving spot in Crosby, Minnesota.

Though the statue was set up in 2014, it is still down there scaring divers today. Check out out the original video from 2014 above and the update video below: