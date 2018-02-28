© Press Association

MTV has renewed ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ for a second season before season one has even premiered. Season one of the show premieres April 5th, 2018.

Deadline is reporting that MTV is experiencing a ratings resurgence of late and is ramping up it’s unscripted programming.

The ‘Jersey Shore’ reboot is just one of the networks newest original shows. Others include ‘Floribama Shore’, which was just renewed for a second season, and ‘Winter Break’, which premiered this week.

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ will feature original ‘Jersey Shore’ castmates Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul ‘Pauly D’ Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagino, Ronnie Ortiz-Margo, Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, and Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino. Absent from the new show are ‘Jersey Shore’ alumni Sammi Giancola and Angelina Pivarnick.

The upcoming season of the show will take place in Miami, MTV has yet to announce the location of season 2.