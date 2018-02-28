By Blake Powers
Photo: Mvogel/ Dreamstime

SWNS Digital reports a new study reveals occasionally acting immature can really pay off!

Researchers have learned guys “mature” around age 29. Sadly, it’s downhill from there for many.

People who perceive themselves younger are more optimistic. That optimism often leads to better health choices including eating better and exercising.

Here are a few things you can do towards acting and feeling younger.

  • watch kid’s movies
  • turn up your radio… ahem… preferably 98.7K-LUV… when driving… 🙂
  • daydream

These (3) youthful approaches to life often spur nostalgic thoughts, which can improve vitality.

What’s (1) thing you do to stay young?

