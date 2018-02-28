By Rebekah Black
A strike is a strike no matter how long it takes!

We might have a future pro bowler on our hands. She may be young, but we can already see the potential in little Lila. While her bowling ball isn’t exactly moving down the lane at a fast pace, you can see that it was thrown with some spin.

At first it spins to the right, then back to the left, then back to the right to hit the sweet spot, between the first and third pin. It was just hard enough to knock down every single pin too!

Slowest strike in the history of bowling 🎳 from funny

Worth the wait!

