By Scott T. Sterling

Steven Van Zandt is hitting the road, and he’s doing it for a great cause.

Van Zandt and his band Disciples of Soul are set to embark on a tour the will benefit music education in schools across America.

The tour launches April 29 in New Brunswick, NJ.

“Music will forever be humanity’s most effective and consistent source of inspiration and motivation,” Van Zandt said in a press statement (via Rolling Stone). “And, we have learned, music turns out to be our most solid common ground for establishing communication between teachers and students, which is where education begins.”

The tour will directly benefit the TeachRock initiative of Van Zandt’s Rock and Roll Forever Foundation, which provides multimedia lesson plans and resources to middle and high schools.

The guitarist for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band has revealed the first five dates on the tour, with more expected in the coming weeks. See the initial dates below.

TeachRock’s initiative is to make up for decreased school funding for the arts. Lesson plans bridge the gap between popular music and various school subjects including science, geography and language arts.

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Tour

4/29 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre

5/1 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

5/2 – New York, NY @ Playstation Theatre

5/4 – Albany, NY @ The Palace

5/5 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center