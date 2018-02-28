The teaser trailer for the 2012 hit animated movie, ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ has broken the internet.

The sequel, titled ‘Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2’, is about Ralph making his way out of the arcade and onto the world wide web.

Here is the synopsis of the new movie according to the Wal Disney Animation Studios official YouTube account:

“Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2” leaves Litwak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet—which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet—the netizens—to help navigate their way, including a webite entrepreneur named Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site “BuzzzTube.”

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on November 21st of this year.