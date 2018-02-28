Filed Under:4G, Moon, Network, Nokia, vodafone

Good news! If you ever find yourself stranded on the moon, you’ll be able to call NASA and have them send you a rescue rocket.

Vodafone and Nokia are teaming up to put a 4G network on the moon. Why? Well, the plan is to send two nongovernmental rovers to the moon to investigate the Apollo 17 from 1972. The 4G connection would allow these rovers to send a lot of information back to Earth, including HD video of the moon’s surface. The network would also allow the two rovers to talk to each other while there.

The devices should launch sometime in 2019 on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The expected cost of this project is upwards of $10 million.

 

