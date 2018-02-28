Is it possible this is a magic trick?

The Slow Mo Guys have once again blow our minds. Gav and Dan partnered up with three Shaolin Monks to show off their skills. Believe it or not, but these monks really can through a tiny needle hard enough to break through glass! You can actually see the glass shards shatter everywhere.

Even Dan’s attempt to throw the needle through the glass is pretty good. While the needle doesn’t go through the glass, he did manage to make a dent. Apparently, learning this crazy party trick takes up to ten years of training.

OMG! This is completely insane!