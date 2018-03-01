The birth occurred last year.

Robert Kraft reportedly had a child with his much-younger girlfriend, Ricki Noel Lander. The leggy model and dancer is 36-years-old and gave birth to a baby last year.

Neither she nor Kraft has spoken publicly about the child and the Patriots have declined to comment saying only, “This is a private matter.”

The couple was seen together at the Super Bowl, which the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, and are expected to attend Sunday’s Oscars together.

Sources say Kraft is taking good care of Lander and the baby and have put them up in a Los Angeles mansion. Kraft has four adult sons with his late wife, Myra Kraft, who passed away in 2011. (Page Six)

Kraft started dating Lander in 2012 when he was 70 and she was 30.