(L-R) Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott at "The Lego Ninjago Movie" Los Angeles Premiere held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, CA on Saturday, September 16, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Last night, Beverly Hills 90201, made-for-TV movie star, author and socialite Tori Spelling called police, thinking someone was breaking into her home. Come to find it, her husband Dean McDermott was simply arriving home.

TMZ now reports today at around 7 a.m., a 9-1-1 call was received concerning Tori allegedly having some type of personal issue that one source describes as a nervous breakdown.

Tori reportedly doesn’t have any weapons, but the seriousness of her issue made someone feel a 911 call was necessary.

TMZ now reports McDermott was seen shaking hands with police as they appeared to be leaving.

Story developing…