© Sipa USA

Two weeks ago Amy Schumer made the surprise announcement that she had married Chris Fischer after only three months of dating.

The video features a rendition of ‘The Rainbow Connection’ by The Get Down Boys and has images of the ceremony and reception. Larry David, Chelsea Handler, and Jennifer Lawrence can be spotted in the video. Amy’s sister and Father also make an appearance in the video.

However, the best part of the video is we actually get to hear the couples heartfelt vows to one another.

“I love you, Amy,” Chris said in a shaky voice. “You bring happiness and joy to every part of my life. You are the best thing to ever happen to me.”

Amy opened her vows with a joke. “I just wanted to plug some of my road dates,” she said. Adding, “People are wondering, ‘Why the rush? And it’s because I truly cannot wait another second to be your wife — I love you.”

Big congratulations to the happy couple!