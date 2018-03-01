Good news Corsicana! You’re getting your gorilla back.

According to City Councilman Jeff Smith, the gorilla will be back in his cage as soon as the weather will allow it.

Apparently the gorilla was taken down because it was deemed offensive. Mayor Don Denbow addressed the issue saying…

“The City of Corsicana has recently made the decision to remove a display in Community Park. It was determined to be potentially racially insensitive. This was brought to our attention by a few citizens. The circumstances were evaluated and determined to be valid. It was not possible to leave the gorilla without the cage due to safety reasons. The statue was top heavy and was caged initially to protect the children. The cage will be left and turned into a climbing feature. The City will look at replacing the display in the future.”

However, the city of Corsicana wasn’t happy with the decision and started a petition to get the gorilla back. The residents even started a memorial of sorts to their beloved gorilla. There was even a planned candlelight vigil for Wednesday night.

Corsicana takes down gorilla statue, and some residents aren't happy about it https://t.co/dXW9rGZeZf pic.twitter.com/MqbGuotaW9 — WFAA (@wfaa) March 1, 2018

However, the drama is all over now since the statue is coming back. And he won’t be alone. He’s getting some new animal friends, including a tiger!