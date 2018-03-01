Photo: Scanrail/Dreamstime

The Dallas Morning News reports T-Mobile and Sprint announced this week that Dallas is joining the short list of U.S. cities to begin testing the 5G wireless network by year’s end. The announcement comes a week after AT&T announced it will offer 5G in 12 cities by the end of the year.

T-Mobile plans to offer 5G in 30 cities by the end of this year, with Dallas being one of the first 4 cities to have the service. 5G smart phones are expected to hit the market early next year.

Next month, Sprint will begin introducing an advanced antenna system call Massive MIMO, which will allow Dallas to be 5G ready early next year. The same technology will be introduced to L.A., Chicago, Washington D.C., Houston, and Atlanta.

