How much do we love Donald Glover!!!!!!

Last night the Atlanta actor stopped by Colbert to discuss the new season. While he was there, Colbert brought up the little girl who went viral earlier this week with an epic cover of “Redbone” in an effort to sell Girl Scout cookies.

Glover loves the cover of the song. While they were talking, Glover even mentioned he would like to buy Girl Scout cookies from her. So, naturally, Colbert surprised him by bringing Charity and her dad Seymour on stage. Oh yeah, she came with her order sheet too!

Glover promptly bought 113 boxes of Thin Mints!