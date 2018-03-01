Filed Under:Evan Rachel Wood, Sexual Assault, Testimony
Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood gave an emotional testimony Wednesday on Capitol Hill about her experiences with domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Never again. But never forget. #RISE #SurvivorsBillOfRights #evanindc

A post shared by Evan Rachel Wood (@evanrachelwood) on

During the hearing for the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill, Evan spoke about the two times she was raped, one during which she was also tortured. She said, “While I was tied up and being beaten and told unspeakable things, I truly felt like I could die. Not just because my abuser said to me, ‘I could kill you right now,’ but because in that moment I felt like I left my body and I was too afraid to run.”

Evan says because of the assault she suffered from PTSD, addiction and depression for years.

She said the bill is “the recognition of basic civil rights for sexual assault survivors and serves as a first step. It’s a safety net that may help save someone’s life one day.” (FOX News)

