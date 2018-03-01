© Sipa USA

Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood gave an emotional testimony Wednesday on Capitol Hill about her experiences with domestic violence and sexual abuse.

During the hearing for the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill, Evan spoke about the two times she was raped, one during which she was also tortured. She said, “While I was tied up and being beaten and told unspeakable things, I truly felt like I could die. Not just because my abuser said to me, ‘I could kill you right now,’ but because in that moment I felt like I left my body and I was too afraid to run.”

‘I was not fine, I am not fine.’ — Actress Evan Rachel Wood gave a heartbreaking testimony about her own history of rape and abuse in support of the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights pic.twitter.com/UpVdi8pHIz — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 1, 2018

Evan says because of the assault she suffered from PTSD, addiction and depression for years.

She said the bill is “the recognition of basic civil rights for sexual assault survivors and serves as a first step. It’s a safety net that may help save someone’s life one day.” (FOX News)