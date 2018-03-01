Kids love to play in the mud – especially if those kids have pick-up trucks.

Farmers will tell you that after any good rain, it’s only a matter of time before someone goes muddin’ through their pastures – chewing up the earth and leaving property owners to deal with the considerable damage.

One local farmer spotted a group of teen 4-wheelers off-roading on his land – but rather than call the police, he came up with what can best be described as a “Country Boy Solution.” Catching them in the act, he laid it out: it’s your mess, boys – so you need to clean it up. And he even provided the rakes and shovels.