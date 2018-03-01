Photo: Shelma1/Dreamstime

March is “Women’s History Month”, and to honor it, Grubhub has partnered with the Women Chefs & Restaurateurs organization to launch RestaurantHER, an initiative to support women-led restaurants.

During this month, Grubhub will donate $1 up to $1 million for every person who pledges at RestaurantHER.com to dine in or order delivery from women-led restaurants.

As part of the RestaurantHER initiative, Grubhub is also unveiling a map that features restaurants owned or co-owned by a woman or a kitchen run by a woman head or executive chef.

Here’s to RestaurantHER! Cheers!