(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia)

Earlier this week, Kevin Smith suffered a massive heart attack. While he should be home recovering in peace and quiet, he’s instead having to defend Chris Pratt.

So here’s what happened…Chris Pratt was kind enough to send Kevin Smith a tweet after his heart attack. The two don’t know each other very well, but Pratt felt the need to let Smith know he was praying for him.

Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people!? 🙏♥️ https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018

Of course the internet went ballistic on Chris Pratt. So much so, that Kevin Smith had to step in and tell people to leave him alone. Not only did he make a video giving Pratt a “thank you for the prayers,” but he also mentioned him in an Instagram comment.

James Gunn, Director of Guardians of the Galaxy also spoke up about Pratt’s prayers. In 8 tweets…

So I just read Chris Pratt’s tweet to Kevin Smith saying he would pray for him & made the mistake of reading the comments, many of which go off on Chris for saying he’d pray. I think people misunderstand the backlash against “thoughts & prayers.” (thread) — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

2 There is nothing wrong with sending someone positive thoughts & prayers. But when this is coupled with inaction when action will benefit the situation, it’s empty. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

3 If you’re offering Parkland shooting survivors prayers, but are unwilling to deal with the problems of gun violence in this country in a practical way, those prayers are empty. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

4 And if you’re going to offer prayers to the folks suffering in Puerto Rico, you might consider adding a link for a donation or calling on your representatives to take action, in addition to those prayers. Prayers alone will not change the world. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

5 But no one expects Chris Pratt to shoulder doctors out of the way and perform heart surgery on Kevin Smith. Nor does Kevin need Chris to pay his medical bills. So I think his prayers are appreciated, and about all he can do. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

6 I’m not tweeting this to defend Chris – he’s a big boy and can take care of himself. But for me, personally, prayer and meditation are great boons to my life and help me navigate my way through this world, and I don’t want to dissuade others who find those things useful. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

8 I don’t think that means YOU need to pray. I don’t. There are many ways to navigate this life. Mine is only one of them. Prayer isn’t for everyone but, in the face of helplessness, it’s often meant as a acknowledgement that one cares (and we all care about @ThatKevinSmith). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

9 If I am ever sick I will gratefully accept any of your thoughts and prayers. And will not be as grateful for some random fan knocking down my doctor and performing his own brand of kick ass surgery on me. Love to you all. Have a great week. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

And it’s not like Chris Pratt needs celebrities to defend him. He can handle it. The proof? He pinned his prayers tweet to the top of his account.