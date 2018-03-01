By Rebekah Black
Earlier this week, Kevin Smith suffered a massive heart attack. While he should be home recovering in peace and quiet, he’s instead having to defend Chris Pratt.

So here’s what happened…Chris Pratt was kind enough to send Kevin Smith a tweet after his heart attack. The two don’t know each other very well, but Pratt felt the need to let Smith know he was praying for him.

Of course the internet went ballistic on Chris Pratt. So much so, that Kevin Smith had to step in and tell people to leave him alone. Not only did he make a video giving Pratt a “thank you for the prayers,” but he also mentioned him in an Instagram comment.

James Gunn, Director of Guardians of the Galaxy also spoke up about Pratt’s prayers. In 8 tweets…

And it’s not like Chris Pratt needs celebrities to defend him. He can handle it. The proof? He pinned his prayers tweet to the top of his account.

