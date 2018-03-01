(Photo by Sadou/AdMedia)

Former Saturday Night Live funny gal, Kristen Wiig, has come a long way in her career. Perhaps after snagging a more serious role in The Martian is what led her to the possibility of playing the villain in the Wonder Woman sequel.

Apparently, Wiig is currently in talks for the role of Cheetah in Wonder Woman 2. While nothing has not been confirmed, IMDB does have Wiig listed as a rumored part of the cast. Usually, when that happens…there’s some truth to the rumor.

The film will be set in the 80s during the Cold War. Of course both Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins are back for another installment of blockbuster. It looks like the sequel with hit theaters on November 1st, 2019.