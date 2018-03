Ever heard of Gruver, Texas?

It’s a small town outside of Amarillo, where on any given day you could see cattle being herded down the middle of street…Main Street to be exact. You can watch the video HERE.

When your friends decide it would be a good idea to have a cattle drive down Main Street in Gruver, Texas. pic.twitter.com/4UnkkJW1B0 — Rex R. Ralston كافر (@RexRalston) February 27, 2018

Only in Texas.