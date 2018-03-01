Dogs are so much more than just pets. They’re healers…comforters…companions…the list goes on and on.

On Wednesday, the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High went back to school. Obviously it was the first time they walked the halls after the horrific shooting that killed 17 people. However, upon arrival, they weren’t alone. In fact, 8 therapy dogs were there to greet them as well as join them in class throughout the day.

Woody here, made it to first period.

My first period class with our borrowed therapy dog, Woody. pic.twitter.com/NcRkd2E9CA — Sarah Lerner, CJE (@mrs_lerner) February 28, 2018

And these dogs were such a hit, that Principal Thomspon is bringing in more dogs today!

Good morning Eagles: today, Mar 1, is a silver day on a PSD schedule, dismissal at 11:40 again. Another day of healing, so no need for backpacks! BTW: I increased the number of therapy dogs 🐕 #MSDStrong 🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/el60Dm5kl6 — Principal Thompson (@PrincipalMSD) March 1, 2018

Parkland, we’re still thinking about you. Here’s to another day of healing with your new furry friends.