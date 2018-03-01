Filed Under:Dogs, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Students, therapy dogs

Dogs are so much more than just pets. They’re healers…comforters…companions…the list goes on and on.

On Wednesday, the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High went back to school. Obviously it was the first time they walked the halls after the horrific shooting that killed 17 people. However, upon arrival, they weren’t alone. In fact, 8 therapy dogs were there to greet them as well as join them in class throughout the day.

Therapy dogs waiting to welcome the Parkland kids back to school for the first time today from aww

Woody here, made it to first period.

And these dogs were such a hit, that Principal Thomspon is bringing in more dogs today!

Parkland, we’re still thinking about you. Here’s to another day of healing with your new furry friends.

