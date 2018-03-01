What does Fort Worth have in common with Augusta, Georgia; Fort Walton Beach, Florida; Dubuque, Iowa; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Carbondale, Illinois?

They’re all the most underrated cities in the country.

According to Thrillist.com…

“People outside Texas generally regard Fort Worth as the last two letters in the Dallas airport code. But Big D’s country neighbor is a lot more than cowboys, FWIW. You’ll have a blast in the Stockyards the odd Old-West historic district that doubles as a nightlife and dining destination. You’ll also find one of the most underrated zoos in the country, where the “Texas Wild!” exhibit takes visitors through every landscape in Texas (and has a shooting gallery). Did you know the only original Michelangelo in the Americas is in Texas, at the Kimball (spelling, people) Museum in Fort Worth? (Texans do.) And during the summers, the city is also home to the Rockin’ the River festival, where bands perform on waterfront stage as the crowd floats by in inner tubes, effectively combining two of the great American summer traditions — tubing and festivals — in one big free event.”

Of course it didn’t take long for Stephen English at the Fort Worth Star Telegram to see this as a backhanded compliment. English opted to write his own article, directed at Thrillist. He took the time to elaborate on all the awesome Fort Worth has to offer. Needless to say but a little more in-depth view from an actual Texan rather than some writer from Miami. You can read his article HERE.