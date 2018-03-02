Photo: Robot100/ Dreamstime
If you’re into Blake Shelton, home improvement, Irish culture, antiques & art, group fitness, hand-made items, or hockey, here are the 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday
- from The Voice, Blake Shelton, plus Trace Adkins, Brett Eldredge and Carly Pearce at American Airlines Center
Friday – Sunday
- Dallas – Texas Home & Garden Show at Dallas Market Hall – according to their website, “Event attendees will have access to hundreds of companies and can visit with vendors one-on-one to learn more about the latest indoor and outdoor trends and solutions. Whether you’re in the market for a new roof or your home just needs a new look you’ll find the experts you need to tackle all your home improvement projects. This year’s Spring show features Kristina Leigh Wiggins, best selling author and Texas native! Kristina Leigh’s book, Building Your Home: A Simple Guide To Making Good Decisions immediately became a Best Seller on Amazon. She also designed Simpleigh Done, an easy-to-use mobile app to accompany the book. Both help you stay calm, collected and organized while building / remodeling your home. Kristina Leigh Wiggins will be presenting on Saturday and Sunday at the Dallas – Texas Home & Garden Show. This year’s show also features Robert E. “Buddy” Lee, the inventor of the Encore Azaleas. The breed, which comes in 31 varieties, blooms in spring, summer and fall. Lee will be on hand to discuss his experience in nursery management, breeding, propagation and new plant development.”
- North Texas Irish Festival at Fair Park – per their website, “Welcome to NTIF 2018. Looks like we are getting all that nasty cold weather out of our Texas system right now, so things will be great come March. Plus the Winter Olympics will be over and you’ll want to get out of the house and have some real fun.The festival will be open during the following hours: (subject to change)
- Friday evening from 6:00 pm till 11:00 pm
- Saturday from 10:30 am till 11:30 pm
- Sunday from 11:30 am till 7:30 pm
Ticket sales will end approximately one hour prior to the gates closing. Alcohol sales will end approximately 30 minutes prior to the end of the festival.
Please note. These are the times that the gates will close for the night. Food & beverage sales, vendors and most music performances close somewhat earlier.”
- Ft. Worth Show of Antiques and Art at Will Rogers Memorial Center
Saturday
- All Out Trinity: Yoga On The Bridge/Dallas Gravel Ride/Trinity River Levee Run at Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge – according to their website, “The mission of All Out Trinity is to activate the Trinity River Corridor through recreational opportunities. With one of a kind events including the 14th annual Trinity River Levee Run, the largest outdoor yoga class in Texas (Yoga on the Bridge), and one of the largest urban gravel bike ride in the US. All Out Trinity attracts a broad group of participants and spectators, from elite athletes to fun-loving families. People from all ages and walks of life participate in this annual event. All Out Trinity starts with the popular Trinity River Levee Run; kicked off by the Glenn Carter Public Safety Challenge which pits the two city departments, Dallas Police and Dallas Fire and Rescue, against one another in friendly competition for the Glenn Carter Safety Challenge trophy. Named in honor of one of the founders of the Trinity River Levee Run.”
- Funky Finds Spring Fling at Will Rogers Memorial Center – per their website, “The 10th Annual Funky Finds Spring Fling will be held 10am-5pm & Sunday, 11am-4pm in the Cattle 2 building at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas. This is a FREE all handmade art & craft fair featuring the work of over 100 talented makers selling a wide variety of hand-crafted items. Support your local economy, shop for unique items & enjoy a free fun-filled event! Fundraising for the Humane Society of North Texas and CASA of Tarrant County. Admission to event is FREE. Parking fee is $10 per day payable by cash or credit card.”
- Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues – 1pm – American Airlines Center
Have fun this weekend while listening to 98.7K-LUV!
Comments
Blake Powers