(Photo by Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY)

An Emmy-nominated impression of Donald Trump has landed Alec Baldwin his own talk show.

Well, not necessarily just the impression, but Baldwin has signed on to host an eight episode series called Sundays with Alec Baldwin. Baldwin will sit down for intimate one-on-one conversationswith a range of pop-culture figures, modeled much after his WNYC podcast “Here’s The Thing with Alec Baldwin.

Baldwin told Page Six, “I’m excited about this show and grateful to ABC for taking a chance on me in what is, admittedly, a crowded field. I’ve enjoyed doing my podcast for WNYC and look forward to the challenge of doing a show on camera.” Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment also added, “Alec’s intellect, wit and wealth of life experience afford him a voice and perspective we haven’t seen before in this format. When we shot the pilot, we knew immediately we had something special that we couldn’t wait to share. We are excited to be working on a series that showcases Alec as one of today’s most compelling conversationalists and highlights the type of intimate discussions that he has captured on his podcast for years.

The first episode will air this Sunday after the Academy Awards, with the show airing an additional eight episodes later this year. Baldwin’s first guests will be legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld, as well as Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon.

