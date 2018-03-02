By David Rancken
Filed Under:black panther, Chadwick Boseman, Fans, Jimmy Fallon, Thank You, The Tonight Show

If you haven’t seen Black Panther yet, you simply must go! It’s a great movie. Fans all over the world are loving it!

So, Jimmy Fallon gave fans the opportunity to say “thank you” on The Tonight Show. Little did they know that Chadwick Boseman aka the Black Panther himself was listening behind a curtain.

One by one, people had nothing but good things to say. Everything from how many times they’ve seen the movie to thank you for representing my entire family on the big screen. And of course, people were in disbelief once Boseman revealed himself from behind the curtain.

Seriously, it’s 6 minutes of warm fuzzies!

