Filed Under:Animals, College, eugene, funny, Lane Community College, Oregon, School, Turkeys, Wild Turkey

Wild, gangster Turkeys are roaming all over the campus of Lane Community College in Oregon, and nobody knows how to get rid of them.  Eugene City Council member Greg Evans, who works at Lane Community College, commented saying, “There is turkey feces everywhere, and they’re not scared of humans.”

The presence of wild turkeys is forcing the city of Eugene to take action, with the city council considering a complete ban on feeding wildlife, with a few exceptions.  The exception would allow for domestic bird feeders, but we’re sure wild turkeys like the same food domestic birds too so that might not help too much!

Via KOMO News

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live