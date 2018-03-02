Uh-oh. Looks like there’s trouble in paradise.

It’s been nearly two years since they broke ground on the $1 billion Bayside Project in Rowlett. Virtually nothing new has been done to the property, leaving many wondering what the heck is going on.

According to Dallas News, the project is in flux. Developer Kent Donahue, who has been working on the project for the last three year, is no longer working on it. In fact, Bayside has hired Texas developer Tom D’Alesandro to take the lead on things.

Tyler Kruse, principal of Bayside District Partners, which owns the property says…

“While we appreciate earlier leadership on Bayside, we recognized moving into new phases required a development leader who has extensive, successful experience in national and international complex mixed-use real estate incorporating transit-oriented development.”

It appears as though there are no changes to the retail and residential plans, as well as the giant fountain. However, the crystal lagoon seems to be up in the air, while the builders are looking for trends within the market.

Basically, it looks the crystal lagoon isn’t happening. It has to be bad news if they use the word “rethought.” You can read the entire article HERE.