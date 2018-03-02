In general, it’s not a good idea to play with a real-life gas leak. Especially after the explosions in Dallas.

However, there is no fear for one local man, Jed Allsup, who apparently lives right in the middle of the Atmos nightmare. After the rain, Jed discovered something bubbling up in his alley. Rather than call someone to investigate, Allsup took matters into his own hands…making a video of him lighting in on fire.

Ok, that could have ended a lot worse. Thankfully, Jed didn’t blow himself up as well as his neighbors. Maybe next time, don’t light the natural gas on fire.