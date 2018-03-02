It’s pregnant person’s dream! Or a cramping athlete’s dream? Dill pickle flavored ice cream!

Believe it or not, but dill pickle ice cream is a real flavor at Little Baby’s in Philly. They actually call it cucumber dill. It’s an ice cream based filled with raw cucumber juice and dill. After some time in the freezer, it’s ready to serve with a pickle on top.

And this isn’t the first weird flavor Little Baby’s had ever made. They’re kind of known for unusual flavors including, pizza and cactus ice cream!

We don’t know how to feel about any of these flavors.