Kenneth Bachman was visiting friends in Morgantown, West Virginia when he was ready to call it a night.

He ordered an Uber, and thought he placed the destination to where he was staying near West Virginia University’s campus. Unfortunately, when Bachman woke up when the ride was nearing its end, he was actually close to his home. His real home. In Gloucester County, New Jersey, more than 300 miles away.

The total damage? $1,635.93, which included a $3.94 base fare, a $2.35 booking fee, $696.95 for distance, and $115.90 for time. Bachman also unintentionally ordered an UberXL, which is more for larger groups of up to six people, not one dude.

Bachman passed out after climbing into the vehicle and only awoke two hours into the trip with the driver telling him they were almost in New Jersey. You can probably understand he was incredibly confused.

Bachman tried to challenge the fare, claiming he never entered his home address, and the driver had control of his phone while he was passed out, even answering a Facetime call from a friend.

Still, he gave his driver five stars, and ended up paying the total amount of the fare after a discussion with Uber.

Via NJ.com