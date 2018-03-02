What! Who knew?
According to the official Scrabble word finder, the word Texas can be played on the Scrabble board. However, it’s not quite what you think. In Scrabble you can’t play proper nouns. However, there’s always an exception to the rule. In this case, Texas, because it has a different meaning besides greatest state EVER!
The word Texas also means…
“A structure on the awning deck of a steamer that contains the officers’ cabins and has the pilothouse in front or on top.”
Still cool though!
Comments
