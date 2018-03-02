Meatball Thief Captured After Police Find Suspect Covered In SaucePolice were on the lookout for a meatball thief, and it wasn't long before they believed they had their man.

College Dropout Refuses To Leave Dorm RoomLisa S. Palmer first enrolled in Hunter College in New York City in 2010.

Drunk Man Accidentally Takes $1,600 Uber From West Virginia To New JerseyKenneth Bachman was visiting friends in Morgantown, West Virginia when he was ready to call it a night.

People Are Clamoring For The New "Dumb Phone" That Can Only Call And TextThe Light Phone 2 is here to strip away all the unnecessary bells and whistles you find today with modern smartphones.

Fun Fact! You Can Play The Word "Texas" In ScrabbleWhat! Who knew?

Hollywood Boulevard Unveils "Harvey Weinstein Casting Couch" Statue Prior To The OscarsIt looks like Harvey Weinstein will make an Oscar appearance. Sort of. Ok, it's probably not the way he would like to walk the red carpet.

Dallas Man Finds Natural Gas Bubbling Up In The Alley, Promptly Sets It On FireIn general, it's not a good idea to play with a real-life gas leak. Especially after the explosions in Dallas.

Warren Beatty & Faye Dunaway Get A Chance At Oscar Redemption, Will Present Best PictureLast year, the final award of the Oscar night was a complete trainwreck. Warren Beatty & Faye Dunaway were given the wrong card for the Best Picture announcement. The two announcement LaLa Land as Best Pic, unfortunately, a few minutes later, the Oscar was taken away and given to Moonlight.

Dill Pickle Ice Cream Is A ThingIt's pregnant person's dream! Or a cramping athlete's dream? Dill pickle flavored ice cream!

Crystal Lagoon In Rowlett Is Being "Rethought"Uh-oh. Looks like there's trouble in paradise.