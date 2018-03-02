(Photo by Anthony Behar)

It looks like Harvey Weinstein will make an Oscar appearance. Sort of. Ok, it’s probably not the way he would like to walk the red carpet.

Just days before the 90th Academy Awards, a “Harvey Weinstein Casting Couch” statue appeared on Hollywood Boulevard. the golden statue features Weinstein, sitting on a gold couch, wearing a robe, slippers, and holding an Oscar in one hand, while the other hand is propped on the back of the sofa.

A Harvey Weinstein "casting couch" statue has appeared in Hollywood https://t.co/qxhlB2kmER pic.twitter.com/od9IDp7Uzd — Variety (@Variety) March 2, 2018

Apparently street artists Plastic Jesus and Joshua “Ginger” Monroe are responsible for the figure. Monroe is the person behind the naked Donald trump statue that surfaced last year.

No word on whether or not the statue will remain during the Oscars.