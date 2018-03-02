1/23/1969 - Actress Sharon Tate, wearing a snakeskin dress at the Paramount Cinema, Lower Regent Street, London, for the gala premiere of 'Rosemary's Baby'. She is alongside her husband, actor/director Roman Polanski. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

TMZ reports Debra Tate, sister of the late actress Sharon Tate, who was pregnant and murdered in 1969 by the late Charles Manson and his followers, is livid with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio for accepting roles in the upcoming Quentin Tarantino movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The movie is about a actor dealing with the struggles of aiming for success and living next door to Sharon Tate at the time of the 1969 murders.

Debra Tate says, “To [celebrities] it’s a paycheck and these people just don’t care. They are terribly hurtful to the actual family and all the living victims. They don’t give a sh*t.”

Debra also said she would like to think Leonardo and Brad haven’t thought this through and doing so is “throwing all their social responsibili to the wind.”

Debra Tate is also angry with Hilary Duff, who is playing Sharon in a different movie, and posted the following.

