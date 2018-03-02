Eighteen-year-old Aleena Acosta of Texas, grew up hearing that our late Texas Tejano queen and rising pop cross-over star ‘Selena’, once sang to her uncle Ray, in concert.

Now, the proof is available for all to see!

my tío Rey told me Selena sang to him but I never believed him bc my tía forgot where she put the pictures but she found them.. I’m crying pic.twitter.com/ejjZtIhzWG — honeybun 🍯 (@aleenaacostaa) February 22, 2018

Thanks to Aleena’s aunt, the once thought to be long lost photographic proof, taken in 1993 in Midland, has been found, and released

Rey was just 18 at the time and Aleena said, “At first I just saw Selena and was like, ‘Aw, wow she’s so beautiful and then I look at the guy next to her and I couldn’t believe it was my tio Rey,”

Such a great memory, finally found, and shared.

‘Selena’… forever… :).