By Blake Powers
Filed Under:Long-Lost Pictures, Midland TX, Selena, Selena Quintanilla

Eighteen-year-old Aleena Acosta of Texas, grew up hearing that our late Texas Tejano queen and rising pop cross-over star ‘Selena’,  once sang to her uncle Ray, in concert.

Now, the proof is available for all to see!

Thanks to Aleena’s aunt, the once thought to be long lost photographic proof, taken in 1993 in Midland, has been found, and released

Rey was just 18 at the time and Aleena said, “At first I just saw Selena and was like, ‘Aw, wow she’s so beautiful and then I look at the guy next to her and I couldn’t believe it was my tio Rey,”

Such a great memory, finally found, and shared.

‘Selena’… forever… :).

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live