Police were on the lookout for a meatball thief, and it wasn’t long before they believed they had their man.

A resident of Luzerne County, Pennsylvania was cooking meatballs in his garage when he stepped away for a minute. Now with a huge pot of delicious meatballs, and an open garage door, he should have known this was a recipe for catastrophe. Lo and behold, he returned to find the entire pot missing.

He notified the police of his missing meatballs when he saw an area man, 48-year-old Leahman Glenn Robert Potter, standing out in front his house with red sauce covering his face and clothes. The missing pot happened to be found in the street.

It didn’t take long for the police to put two and two together and arrested Potter for burglary, criminal trespassing, and theft by unlawful taking.

Via AP News