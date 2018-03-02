A Milwaukee new station had a rather odd start to its morning earlier this week. The “Wake Up” live broadcast of the morning sky over the city began showing swirling white lights in the sky. The circular white lights swirled in many different directions with brightness fading in and out. The video has left some viewers stunned by what they saw. Originally posted on Reddit by user imperfectofcourse, the thread has created a space for a number of theories as to what those lights could be.

In the end, Fox 6 News was able to confirm that the camera used had a shutter speed issue and those lights are actually seagulls flying. Some people aren’t buying it though.