The Light Phone 2 is here to strip away all the unnecessary bells and whistles you find today with modern smartphones.

Aptly called the “Dumb Phone,” the Light Phone 2 can make calls, send texts, and that’s it. Now, the creators behind the phone are looking into adding a few more basic features, including a basic maps functions, music, and the ability to hail an Uber, but it doesn’t look like they’re really concerned about anything beyond that.

The phone features an illuminated 10-digit number pad, an E-ink touchscreen, and 4G LTE connectivity. It’s the successor to the original Light Phone, which could only make phone calls and was best served to forward things from your main phone. However, its creators believe the Light Phone 2 could act as a standalone device.

The Light Phone 2 is still early in the developmental process, and isn’t even expected to ship out until April, 2019. Still, it is available through Indiegogo currently for $250.

Via The Verge