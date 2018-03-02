By Rebekah Black
Filed Under:meghan markle, members of the public, Nominated, Prince Harry, Wedding
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Good news! If you live in the UK there’s a chance you could attend the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

Prince Harry and Meghan have invited 2,640 members of the public to be patrons of their wedding ceremony on May 19th. Here’s the breakdown of guests…

  • 1,200 members of the public
  • 200 people from a range of charities and organizations which Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have a close association with, including those which Prince Harry serves as Patron
  • 100 pupils from two local schools: The Royal School, Great Park, Windsor and St George’s School, Windsor Castle
  • 610 Windsor Castle community members
  • 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate

According to a statement provided by Kensington Palace

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too.”

Now if you’re wondering how the 1,200 members of the public will be chosen, well, they have to be nominated by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices. The couple wants people with a…

“broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities.”

How exciting!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live